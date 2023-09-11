Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Ļoti iesaistīti spēlētāji vada veselīgu un līdzsvarotu dzīvesveidu, pētījumu rezultāti

Septembris 11, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior has revealed that highly engaged gamers do not necessarily exhibit problematic gaming behavior or unhealthy nutritional habits, despite the amount of time they spend playing video games. The research aimed to delve deeper into the impact of the video game industry on individuals’ lives and address the controversial diagnosis of Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD).

The study involved 270 Portuguese individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 who played video games for at least 7 hours per week. The participants answered questionnaires on various aspects of their lives including gaming habits, mental health, physical activity, sleep patterns, and dietary habits.

Contrary to popular assumptions, the study found that most highly engaged gamers do not spend excessive amounts of time gaming. The participants reported spending between 0 and 4 hours per day playing video games, consistent with previous research. Additionally, many participants engaged in physical activity, participating in team sports, resistance training, individual sports, and combat sports, thereby dispelling the notion that gaming is negatively associated with physical activity.

During gaming sessions, participants displayed healthy eating habits, with few consuming energy drinks or ultra-processed snacks. Only a small percentage of participants scored above the cutoff point for IGD, indicating that most did not exhibit signs of gaming addiction. However, approximately half of the participants had poor psychological well-being and experienced poor sleep quality.

The study highlights the need for further understanding of the complex relationships between gaming, lifestyle choices, and mental health among highly engaged gamers. It also emphasizes that gaming can be a hobby that does not necessarily lead to addiction or unhealthy habits.

Overall, the study suggests that highly engaged gamers lead healthy and balanced lifestyles, challenging common assumptions about the negative effects of gaming. However, there is still much to uncover and further research is needed to explore mental health issues and other factors that may influence gamers’ well-being.

Source: Computers in Human Behavior, “Game on: A cross-sectional study on gamers’ mental health, Game patterns, physical activity, eating and sleeping habits”

