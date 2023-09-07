Pilsētas dzīve

Iegādājieties Samsung Galaxy S22 par nepārspējamu cenu

Vikija Stavropolu

Septembris 7, 2023
Giffgaff, a renowned phone retailer, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at an incredibly low price of £339. This deal allows you to purchase a refurbished phone in “Good” condition with 128GB of storage. If you prefer a handset in better condition, you can opt for the ‘Like New’ version for £479, which also includes free delivery. The phone is available in various colors, such as black, pink gold, green, and white.

Giffgaff provides a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind when purchasing a refurbished phone. Before sending it out, the phone undergoes a 30-point health check, and the battery life is guaranteed to be at least 80% of its original capacity. Additionally, all phones are professionally data-wiped.

If you’re a new giffgaff user, you’ll need to purchase a data plan with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this plan is on a monthly rolling basis, meaning there are no long-term contracts or commitments. Furthermore, giffgaff offers a 21-day return policy with no problems or difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, released in 2022, has an upfront cost of £769. It boasts a small size, a versatile camera, an elegant design, and excellent performance. Considering that the next model, the S23, didn’t offer many significant changes, the Galaxy S22 is a highly recommended choice.

By Vikija Stavropulu

