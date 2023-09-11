Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Jaunā Forza Motorsport mērķis ir kļūt par pieejamu sacīkšu spēli visiem spēlētājiem

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 11, 2023
Jaunā Forza Motorsport mērķis ir kļūt par pieejamu sacīkšu spēli visiem spēlētājiem

Forza Motorsport, the latest installment in the popular racing game series, is set to offer an approachable entry point for all players. Developer Turn 10’s intention is clear – to focus on the racing experience itself, innovating in physics and AI to create a natural learning environment. The game boasts stunning photorealistic 4K visuals and introduces an RPG-like progression system for its 500+ vehicles.

As players race, they earn car points (CP) that can be used to customize their vehicles with new parts and upgrades. For players who aren’t interested in the details, the returning Drivatar system allows for fine-tuning the overall racing experience. By adjusting an eight-point scale, players can control how well the other racers perform, making the gameplay more realistic.

Forza Motorsport also prioritizes accessibility by offering a range of options for players with disabilities. The game features audio cues and narration for blind drivers, one-touch inputs for those with mobility restrictions, and highly customizable subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing. These accessibility features are not only beneficial for those with disabilities but also help other players. The game is welcoming to players of all skill levels and does not punish the use of assistive tools.

The Car Mastery system in Forza Motorsport provides constant feedback and rewards to players, allowing them to continuously improve their skills. It gives players a sense of accomplishment and progression similar to that found in RPGs. However, the game still focuses on the love for cars rather than becoming a full-fledged RPG or simulation game.

Forza Motorsport will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 10th, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With its focus on accessibility, approachability, and immersive racing experience, the game aims to appeal to both experienced racers and newcomers alike.

Avoti:
– Forza Motorsport: Hands-On With the Next-Gen Racing Game (IGN)
– New Forza Motorsport title ditches Forza Motorsport numbering scheme (Eurogamer)

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj jaunu metodi Visuma izplešanās ātruma mērīšanai

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA nodod attēlveidošanas spektrometru planētai integrācijai Tanager satelītā

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Melnādaino britu zinātnieku trūkums: institucionālā rasisma risināšana zinātnē

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri