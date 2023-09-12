Pilsētas dzīve

Etiopija integrēs digitālo ID ar veselības aprūpes nozari

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 12, 2023
Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the National Identity Program have joined forces to integrate the Fayda digital ID into the country’s healthcare sector. This collaboration, known as the “Digital ID for Health,” aims to serve as a patient registry and support various healthcare initiatives, including national health insurance schemes, employee and professional licensing, and health records sharing.

The partnership between the National Identity Program and the Ministry of Health seeks to simplify transactions and reduce fraudulent claims through secure, real-time identity verification. While the announcement does not provide specific details on how identity verification and authentication will be carried out, it is likely to involve the use of biometrics captured during the enrollment process for Fayda.

Since 2019, Simprints has been working alongside the Ethiopian government to develop a biometric digital ID system that links patients with their digital health records. To further advance this project, Simprints has recently launched a tender to seek a consultant who will help define the next steps.

The integration of Fayda into the healthcare sector is also expected to enhance administration and credential verification, promoting transparency and enforcing professional standards. The government anticipates that this integration will lead to a reduction in registration wait times and improved health service delivery.

One of the goals of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program is to integrate Fayda across various government ministries, eliminating the need for repeated identity verifications and registrations. To facilitate this, Madras Security Printers has been selected as the provider for Fayda ID cards.

Overall, the integration of digital ID into Ethiopia’s healthcare sector holds the potential to streamline processes, enhance patient care, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

Avoti:
– Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and its National Identity Program
– Simprints and Madras Security Printers

