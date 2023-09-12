Dow Jones industriālais indekss pusdienlaikā pieauga par 0.1%, enerģētikas un finanšu sektors pieauga

Pilsētas dzīve

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience as it pared early losses and rose 0.1% at noon on Tuesday. However, the index has yet to reclaim its 50-day moving average, which is an important technical level.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq lagged behind with a 0.7% loss. Both indexes are struggling to maintain their hold on their 50-day moving averages.

In terms of sector performance, the energy and financial sectors gained, while the communication services and technology sectors declined the most. This indicates a mixed market sentiment among investors.

Volume was higher on both the NYSE and Nasdaq compared to the same time on Monday, suggesting increased trading activity.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index bucked the larger trend and rose 0.2%, which is a positive sign for smaller companies in the market.

Looking at other market indicators, crude oil prices rose nearly 2% to $88.95 a barrel. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note remained unchanged at 4.28%.

In terms of upcoming economic reports, Wednesday’s inflation report for August is expected to show a 3.6% annual increase, following July’s 3.2%. Retail sales for August will be released on Thursday, along with the Producer Price Index. July’s retail sales surged 0.7%, but are expected to cool down to 0.2% in August. The Producer Price Index is also expected to show a 0.4% reading after July’s 0.3%.

In other news, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is dealing with the possibility of a government shutdown threat as the House returns from recess. Deadlines are mounting for reaching an agreement on government funding bills.

Key stocks in today’s market include Apple, which fell more than 1% as shares remain below the 50-day line. Intel rose above a buy zone with a flat base, and Caterpillar also rose in a flat base. Google parent Alphabet fell as a court hearing on the Justice Department’s antitrust case against the company regarding internet search commenced.

In conclusion, the Dow Jones Industrial Average demonstrated resilience as it recovered from early losses and rose 0.1%. However, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq struggled to maintain their hold on their 50-day moving averages. The energy and financial sectors performed well, while the communication services and technology sectors experienced declines. Investors are awaiting key economic reports, including the inflation report and retail sales figures for August. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is also dealing with the possibility of a government shutdown.

