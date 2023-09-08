Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Dbrand iepazīstina ar Arachnoplates, stilīgu alternatīvu Sony Spider-Man PS5 vāciņiem

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 8, 2023
Dbrand iepazīstina ar Arachnoplates, stilīgu alternatīvu Sony Spider-Man PS5 vāciņiem

Canadian company Dbrand has introduced a new alternative to Sony’s sold-out Spider-Man 2 console covers for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The company’s Arachnoplates offer a more visually striking design that resembles a graphic novel, featuring the iconic clash between Spider-Man and Venom. Unlike Sony’s plates, Dbrand’s Arachnoplates do not include any corporate logos.

Dbrand’s CEO, Adam Ijaz, states that the focus of the Arachnoplates is on superior execution and design. Unlike some other third-party plates, the Arachnoplates do not contain any hidden messages or Easter eggs that could potentially offend the original console manufacturer. The Arachnoplates will be priced at $65, the same as Sony’s limited-edition plates, but do not include the middle skin or color-changing red light strips. The company plans to ship the Arachnoplates on October 20th, offering free shipping to customers in the US and Canada, with worldwide shipping also available.

In addition to the Arachnoplates, Dbrand continues to sell its transparent Retro Darkplates and jet black plates for the PS5. However, due to legal constraints, none of these options feature the distinctive “popped collar” design seen on Sony’s plates.

Avoti:
– The Verge: [Article](https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/13/22725696/dbrand-arachnoplates-ps5-alternative-spider-man-console-covers)

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Īrija pieņem bezskaidras naudas tendenci: ko tas nozīmē patērētājiem?

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri