Google uzlabotā drošā pārlūkošana: spēcīga aizsardzība pret pikšķerēšanas uzbrukumiem

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 8, 2023
Google has introduced a new feature to its Chrome browser that aims to provide users with more effective protection against phishing attacks. Phishing campaigns, which involve fraudulent websites or emails posing as legitimate sources, have caused significant harm by infecting devices with viruses and leading to financial losses through scams. With the rollout of Enhanced Safe Browsing, Google hopes to help users avoid falling victim to such attacks.

Enhanced Safe Browsing, previously an optional feature, will become the default setting for Chrome users as part of the browser’s 15th anniversary update. This feature checks the URLs of websites against a constantly updated list of malicious sites stored on Google’s cloud servers in real time. If a match is found, the website is blocked and a warning is displayed to the user.

This update replaces Google’s old phishing protection feature called Safe Browsing, which stored a list of malicious websites locally on the user’s computer. However, this approach had limitations as it couldn’t detect phishing websites launched after the last update. Enhanced Safe Browsing addresses this by relying on Google’s cloud servers for up-to-date protection.

By discontinuing the old Safe Browsing feature and making Enhanced Safe Browsing the default setting, Google aims to reduce the number of undetected phishing attempts. The company expects a 25% improvement in protection against malware and phishing threats by switching to the enhanced feature.

While Enhanced Safe Browsing offers improved security, it does come with potential privacy concerns. As the feature utilizes a database stored on Google’s servers, every URL visited by the user is sent to Google for checking. Some users worry about the possibility of Google using this data for advertising purposes, based on the company’s past data harvesting practices. However, Google assures users that the data submitted through Enhanced Safe Browsing will only be used for phishing protection and not for any other purposes.

Google plans to migrate all users to Enhanced Safe Browsing in the coming weeks. This new tool in the fight against phishing could provide users with enhanced protection, as long as their privacy concerns are addressed.

