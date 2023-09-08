China’s Huawei Technologies Launches Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone

China’s Huawei Technologies has begun presales for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+. With no prior advertising, the company announced on its official online store that it would start taking orders for the phone. The specifications provided for the phone highlight its capability to connect to two satellites simultaneously and its larger internal storage compared to the Mate 60 Pro. However, the price was not disclosed.

Buyers in China have reported impressive download speeds on the Mate 60 Pro, surpassing those of top-line 5G phones. A tear-down analysis of the phone conducted by TechInsights revealed that it is powered by the Kirin 9000s chip, which is manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in China. This discovery is significant for Huawei, as it has faced restrictions on accessing chipmaking tools since 2019 due to U.S. sanctions.

Huawei’s ability to produce advanced handset models has been limited, and the company has relied on stockpiled chips for the launch of limited batches of 5G models. The introduction of the new Kirin 9000s chip signifies a breakthrough for Huawei.

In addition to the Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei has also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series.

Overall, Huawei’s release of the Mate 60 Pro+ showcases the company’s resilience in the face of U.S. sanctions. By offering innovative features and utilizing domestically manufactured chips, Huawei continues to stay competitive in the smartphone market despite ongoing challenges.

