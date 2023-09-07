Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Nintendo piešķir Mario balss aktierim Čārlzam Martinetam pienācīgu nosūtīšanu

Septembris 7, 2023
Nintendo piešķir Mario balss aktierim Čārlzam Martinetam pienācīgu nosūtīšanu

Nintendo has released a short video featuring longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet and Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto, giving Martinet a proper send-off as he transitions into a new role. In the video, Martinet reflects on his time voicing Mario and expresses his excitement about his new role as a Mario ambassador.

Back in August, Nintendo announced that Martinet would be stepping away from voicing Mario after 25 years and taking on a new role. This announcement confirmed speculation that a new voice actor would be taking over for the character in the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Although Nintendo has not revealed who will be the new voice of Mario, the company has expressed its preference for fans to discover it on their own by playing the game and watching the credits. Some have speculated that Martinet and Nintendo may have had a falling out, but the video released by Nintendo suggests that there are no hard feelings between them.

As a Mario ambassador, Martinet will have the opportunity to travel the world and interact with fans, sharing the joy of the Mario franchise. While it’s bittersweet that Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario in games, fans can still experience his enthusiasm and iconic lines in person.

It’s clear that Charles Martinet has left an indelible mark on the gaming community with his portrayal of Mario. As he embarks on this new adventure, fans can only express their gratitude for his contribution to one of gaming’s most beloved characters.

