Septembris 12, 2023
Jaunie Eiropas noteikumi liek Apple pieņemt USB-C uzlādi iPhone 15

Apple has announced that its newest product line, the iPhone 15, will be equipped with USB-C ports instead of its proprietary Lightning port. This move comes in response to a new rule passed by European regulators mandating the use of USB-C charging across electronic devices, including smartphones. The change is aimed at reducing electronic waste and making charging cords more compatible across multiple devices.

Apple has traditionally positioned itself as the primary gatekeeper for its large user base, but it is now facing increasing pressure from regulators around the world. In addition to the USB-C requirement, Apple is facing new rules in Europe that will force it to allow the sale of iPhone apps outside of its App Store. The company is also being investigated in the United States for blocking others from using the iPhone’s tap-to-pay ability, and there is a crackdown on iPhone use in Chinese workplaces.

While these regulatory challenges come at a time when Apple is trying to reignite its business amid declining sales of iPads and Macs, the company is still a dominant force in the smartphone market. The iPhone continues to account for more than half of Apple’s total revenue, and the company sells over 200 million iPhones annually.

The iPhone 15 lineup includes several improvements and new features, such as better cameras, smaller borders around the screen, and the ability to record three-dimensional video. The high-end Pro models also feature a lighter titanium body and improved performance with a cutting-edge manufacturing process. Apple has also raised the price of its top model, the iPhone Pro Max, by 9 percent.

Apple also unveiled updates to its Apple Watch offerings, including the Series 9 watch that allows users to answer phone calls by tapping their thumb and index finger together twice. The Apple Watch Ultra, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, features a brighter screen and new capabilities for cyclists.

Overall, while the changes to the iPhone lineup may not be groundbreaking, they provide enough incentives for users with older devices to upgrade. However, Apple will need to navigate the increasing scrutiny from regulators around the world to maintain its position in the market.

