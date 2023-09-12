Pilsētas dzīve

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Consequences of Losing a Netherstone

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 12, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured players’ attention with its impressive execution of Dungeons & Dragons systems and the freedom it provides for roleplaying. However, the game won’t hesitate to warn you if you’re about to do something foolish, before letting you proceed and facing the consequences.

In Act 3 of the game, players are tasked with finding the remaining Netherstones for the main quest, “Confront the Elder Brain.” These Netherstones are crucial to the storyline and cannot be thrown away. To prevent players from discarding them, the game restricts throwing the Netherstones themselves. However, there is no prohibition against placing a Netherstone into a container, which is where things get interesting.

BOB_BestOfBugs, a resourceful player, decided to test the game’s limits by throwing the container holding a Netherstone into a chasm. The Emperor character warns the player about the importance of the stone and instructs them to retrieve it. However, once the container is thrown away, the Emperor laments the player’s actions, stating that without all three stones, their chances of dominating the brain are ruined.

As a consequence, players are subjected to a cutscene in which the Absolute transforms the player and their party into mind flayers, followed by a Game Over screen. This bad ending can be triggered at various points throughout the game, including during a disturbed Long Rest in Act 2.

It is worth noting that while the game discourages players from going against their motivations, it does not completely prevent them from doing so. Instead, it allows players to experiment and witness the repercussions of their actions, complete with characters reminding them “I told you so.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to impress with its attention to detail and the way it accommodates player choices. BOB_BestOfBugs’s video showcasing the consequences of losing a Netherstone provides an interesting exploration of the game’s mechanics. So, if you’re planning any similar stunts, be sure to save beforehand, or you may find yourself facing dire consequences.

