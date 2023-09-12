Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Austrālijas valdības Digitālo spēļu nodokļu kompensācijas konsultatīvajā padomē iecelti divi locekļi

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 12, 2023
Austrālijas valdības Digitālo spēļu nodokļu kompensācijas konsultatīvajā padomē iecelti divi locekļi

The Australian Federal Government has announced the appointment of two members to the advisory board for the country’s new Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO). The DGTO offers game developers a 30% tax rebate on local development costs that reach a threshold of AUD $500,000.

The appointees, Johanna Egger and Morgan Jaffit, will serve for three-year terms and will provide guidance to the Government on DGTO applications. Johanna Egger is a board member of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and the Managing Director of digital studio Two Bulls. Morgan Jaffit is a consulting executive producer at Weta Workshop and has worked with various studios such as Defiant Development and Spitfire Interactive.

Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, expressed his support for the appointments in a press release, stating that Australia has a proud history of game development and that he wants to ensure its future growth and development. He believes that Johanna and Morgan, with their extensive experience in the gaming and digital creative industries, will bring valuable expertise to the board.

The Federal Digital Games Tax Offset was initially announced in 2021 by the Morrison Government and was implemented in mid-2023 by the Albanese Government. It is part of a broader effort to encourage growth in the Australian game development industry and attract international studios. Other state-based rebates and grants programs, such as those in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, also support game development at various levels.

In addition to the tax offset, smaller grants programs, like the Games: Expansion Pack from Screen Australia and the First Nations Game Studio Fund, continue to provide support for independent game developers. These initiatives aim to foster the growth of solo and small-team game development in Australia.

Avoti:
– Press Release from the Office of Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts
– Australian Federal Government’s Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) program

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Chandrayaan-3: Vikrama Landera un Pragyan Rover cerības un potenciālie atklājumi

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Planētu analogu izpēte: logs ārpuszemes dzīvē

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Šausminoša Saules vētra uzbrūk Zemei, rada smagu triecienu

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri