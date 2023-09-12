Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Tehnoloģija

Apple iOS 17 ievieš emociju izsekošanas rīku veselības lietotnei

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 12, 2023
Apple iOS 17 ievieš emociju izsekošanas rīku veselības lietotnei

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17, includes a new feature that allows users to track their daily mood and emotions. The tool, known as “experience sampling” in the field of emotion research, aims to help users build emotional awareness and resilience.

The emotion-tracking tool, available in Apple’s Health app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, allows users to record their feelings on a sliding scale from “very unpleasant” to “very pleasant.” Users can also select from a list of adjectives to label their feelings and indicate the factors that may have influenced them.

Apple’s decision to include an emotion-tracking tool may be driven by the emerging emotion detection and recognition industry, which is projected to be worth billions of dollars by 2024. While scientists are divided on whether emotions can be accurately inferred from bodily signals alone, Apple’s inclusion of self-reporting suggests a recognition of the importance of subjective experience in understanding emotions.

The new feature offers two reporting methods: “labelled emotions” for feelings at the present moment and “designated moods” for overall daily feelings. While the distinction between emotions and moods is not clearly defined, offering users the ability to select different time frames and types of feelings may help increase self-awareness and identify biases in memory and mood triggers.

Although the current feature only captures the valence dimension of feeling (pleasantness vs. unpleasantness), researchers suggest that measuring pleasantness, unpleasantness, and arousal levels separately would provide a more comprehensive understanding of a person’s feelings. Apple’s initial list of feeling categories, however, covers a wide range of emotions and is a good starting point.

Research has shown that monitoring and labelling feelings can enhance emotional differentiation and help individuals cope with distress, which contributes to better psychological functioning. Additionally, recent studies suggest that patterns of moment-to-moment fluctuations in everyday feelings may be indicative of mental health issues. Apple’s large user base and history of research collaboration offer promising opportunities for furthering our understanding and treatment of common mental health disorders.

While Apple assures users of privacy and security measures in place to protect their health data, the new feature does require users to share additional personal information. It is important for users to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and consider their comfort level with sharing such data.

Avoti: [Avots raksts]

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Tehnoloģija

Japāna izstrādās ar metānu darbināmu raķešu dzinēju 2030. gada palaišanai

Septembris 16, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Tehnoloģija

Discover Samsung izpārdošana: iegūstiet Samsung SmartThings staciju tikai par 1 $!

Septembris 16, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Tehnoloģija

Māksla izkliedēt: atlaist lieko

Septembris 16, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailiem: kas jums jāzina

Septembris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA brīdina par asteroīda 2023 SN1 tuvu tuvošanos

Septembris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mitohondriju DNS loma cilvēka reprodukcijā

Septembris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujoša gredzenveida saules aptumsuma skatīšanās iespēja Teksasas štata parkos

Septembris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri