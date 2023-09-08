Pilsētas dzīve

DYNAMIC ISLAND AND 48MP CAMERA EXPECTED IN IPHONE 15 AND IPHONE 15 PLUS

Septembris 8, 2023
According to reports, Apple is planning to introduce some of the major features of the iPhone 14 Pro to its upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. These features include the Dynamic Island front camera system and the 48MP rear camera.

The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout that houses the front camera and Face ID sensors. It is said to be smaller than the current notch found on iPhone models, providing users with more screen space. This feature was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Along with the Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to receive an upgrade to the rear camera. The 48MP rear camera will offer improved low-light photography and greater detail in images, surpassing the current 12MP rear camera on existing iPhone models.

In addition to these camera improvements, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are anticipated to feature a faster A16 Bionic chip. However, reports suggest that Apple will reserve the new A17 Bionic processor for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is also expected that the non-pro iPhone 15 models will not include the ProMotion display, a higher refresh rate screen that enhances scrolling and animations.

Overall, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to be significant upgrades over the current iPhone models. With improved performance, cameras, and features, these new models will offer users an enhanced smartphone experience. It is rumored that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available for sale on September 22.

