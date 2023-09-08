Apple iPhone 14 Receives Massive Discount in Flipkart Sale

Summary: Apple has reduced the price of its older iPhone models following the launch of the new Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 14, which initially received lukewarm reception due to its similarities with the iPhone 13, is now available at a significant discount in the Flipkart sale. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a dual-camera setup, and is powered by a similar chipset as the iPhone 13 with additional cores. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 can now be purchased for Rs 27,899 in the Flipkart sale after a discount of Rs 40,100. In addition, buyers can avail a further Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank debit card EMI and credit card transactions, bringing the price down to Rs 63,999. Flipkart is also offering exchange deals with up to Rs 36,100 off in exchange for old smartphones, resulting in a final price of Rs 27,899. The launch of the new iPhone 15 series suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 will soon receive a substantial price reduction on official Apple stores. However, for those looking to purchase the iPhone 14 at an attractive discount, the ongoing Flipkart sale presents an excellent opportunity.

The Apple iPhone 14, with its upgraded features and reduced price, offers an appealing option among the Apple iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is important to note that this discounted offer is only available for a limited time on Flipkart, making it an opportune moment to acquire the iPhone 14 at a highly affordable price. With its advanced camera capabilities, powerful chipset, and immersive display, the iPhone 14 is a promising choice for smartphone enthusiasts. Keep in mind that the availability of HDFC Bank offers and the exchange discounts from Flipkart adds further value to this deal.

