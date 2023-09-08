Apple atbalsta Kalifornijas Senāta likumprojektu, kas paredz ziņošanu par siltumnīcefekta gāzēm

Apple has publicly endorsed a California Senate bill that would require large companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions on an annual basis. The bill, proposed by Senator Scott Wiener, aims to hold businesses accountable for their contribution to climate change.

In a letter signed by Apple’s Director for State and Local Government Affairs, D. Michael Foulkes, the company expressed the importance of measurement and reporting in understanding their environmental impact. Apple joins other major companies, including Adobe, Ikea, and Microsoft, in supporting the bill.

If passed, the bill would require public and private companies with annual revenue over $1 billion and operating in California to disclose verified data on their planet-warming emissions. This move is a significant step towards transparency and climate action, highlighting the need for companies to take responsibility for their environmental footprint.

Additionally, there is a separate bill under discussion that would require companies operating in California with a revenue of $500 million to report on climate-related financial risks. This would include information on whether they have budgeted for increased compliance and insurance costs due to climate impacts.

Apple specifically commends the bill’s inclusion of Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect emissions related to companies’ supply chains and end-users. They also suggest allowing sufficient time for data collection, quality control, and third-party review of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which relate to emissions from operations and energy use.

Apple’s endorsement of this legislation reflects the growing recognition among major corporations that transparency and reporting are essential for addressing climate change. By publicly disclosing their emissions, companies can take tangible steps towards reducing their environmental impact and contributing to global sustainability efforts.

Avoti:

– Reuters: [link]

– Activist group Ceres: [link]