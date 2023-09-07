Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

10 New and Exciting Business and Startup Movies to Watch on Apple TV+

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 7, 2023
Apple TV+ has emerged as a prominent player in the streaming service landscape since its launch in November 2019. Although it initially faced challenges in terms of content, the platform has since invested heavily in high-quality original programming. In this article, we’ve curated a list of 10 new and exciting business and startup movies that have been released between 2022 and 2023.

One of these movies is “Severance,” a show that explores the concept of “work-life balance” in a surreal corporate landscape. The characters navigate the meaning behind their employment as they unravel unexpected twists and revelations. Another notable release is “Super League: The War for Football,” a docu-series that captures the dramatic aftermath of the European Super League announcement. While offering a balanced perspective, the series has been critiqued for not adequately exploring the financial implications for fans.

“The Beanie Bubble” delves into the Beanie Baby craze of the ’90s, focusing on the fictionalized stories of three women who played integral roles in Ty Warner’s success. However, the show has received criticism for being overly ambitious. Alternatively, “Blackberry” chronicles the rise and fall of the pioneering smartphone company, highlighting the excitement of innovation and the missteps that led to its downfall.

These movies offer diverse viewpoints on the trials, triumphs, and tribulations in the business realm. Whether you’re interested in biographical tales, humorous narratives, or cautionary tales, there’s something for everyone. Apple TV+ continues to expand its content library and attract viewers with its original programming.

