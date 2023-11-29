New Formations in the Sky Spark Questions about the Impact of SpaceX Rockets

A peculiar phenomenon has recently caught the attention of scientists and sky gazers alike. Temporary holes in the Earth’s upper atmosphere caused by SpaceX rockets are giving rise to bright red formations in the night sky, reminiscent of auroras. While previous rocket launches have showcased red light, these new “SpaceX auroras” are unique in their appearance and potential consequences.

Unlike the usual streaks produced by rocket launches, these formations are red, spherical, and visible to the naked eye for up to 10 minutes. Scientists have determined that they are not true auroras but rather bright red balls resulting from the ignition of SpaceX rockets in the ionosphere. These occurrences, which have been observed 2 to 5 times a month, have piqued the interest of researchers who are currently evaluating their impact.

One such example was witnessed in November when the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket created a red ball while descending to Earth. The burning of the rocket’s engines caused an ionospheric hole, resulting in the distinct formation seen in the sky. The descent of rockets, similar to these SpaceX launches, is causing concern among scientists regarding potential interference with astronomical observations.

As SpaceX plans more frequent launches in the future, scientists predict that the frequency of these red glows in the sky may increase. This raises questions about their impact on astronomical science and the potential disruptions they could cause. The scientific community is closely evaluating the situation to better understand the long-term effects.

In order to mitigate these concerns, SpaceX’s collaboration and contribution to ongoing research are crucial. However, the company has not responded to requests for comments on the matter.

As more rockets are launched into space, it becomes increasingly evident that they have the potential to create temporary holes in the Earth’s ionosphere. This layer, located approximately 80-650km above the planet’s surface, plays a vital role in facilitating radio communications on Earth. Rocket exhaust gases, predominantly water and carbon dioxide, can significantly alter the formation process of charged particles within the ionosphere, as shown by previous studies.

When these holes form, they can trigger streaks of bright, red light similar to auroras. The unique red color is a result of oxygen ions reacting with electrons from the rocket exhaust. Instances are already observed, such as a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch in July and a US Space Force rocket launch in September, where these ionospheric holes caused the sky to glow with a faint red hue.

In the coming months and years, scientists will continue to monitor and investigate the impact of SpaceX launches on the Earth’s upper atmosphere, hoping to gain a deeper understanding of these new sky formations.