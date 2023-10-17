Jauna izpratne par to, kā vēzis izplatās uz mugurkaulu

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City have made a significant breakthrough in understanding why certain cancers metastasize to the spine. It has long been known that metastatic breast cancer often spreads to the backbone, causing severe complications for patients. However, the reasons behind this phenomenon were unclear until now.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, Matthew Greenblatt and his team discovered a new type of stem cell that may be involved in the metastasis of cancer cells to the spine. These stem cells, found in vertebral bones, were found to secrete a protein called MFGE8. This protein acts as a tumor attractant, drawing cancer cells to the spinal tissue.

The researchers conducted experiments on mice, transplanting spinal stem cells into one hind leg and long bone stem cells into the other. They observed that cancer cells traveled to the mini vertebra nearly twice as often as they did to the little long bone, indicating the strong attraction of MFGE8.

Spinal metastases can cause severe damage to the spinal cord, affecting the patient’s ability to walk and control bodily functions. By understanding the mechanisms behind this spread, it may be possible to develop interventions to prevent or treat spine metastasis.

While blocking MFGE8 could be a potential therapeutic approach, further investigation is needed to fully understand the implications and effectiveness of such a treatment. Xiang Zhang, a cancer biologist at Baylor College of Medicine, described this research as a “major advance” in our understanding of bone metastasis.

This breakthrough offers hope for patients with metastatic breast cancer and other cancers that commonly spread to the spine. By unraveling this long-standing mystery, researchers bring us one step closer to developing effective treatments and improving the quality of life for those affected by these metastases.

