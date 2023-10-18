Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Iespējams, meteors uzbrūk Melburnas ziemeļiem, izraisot masīvu sprādzienu un gaismas uzliesmojumu

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 18, 2023
Iespējams, meteors uzbrūk Melburnas ziemeļiem, izraisot masīvu sprādzienu un gaismas uzliesmojumu

A suspected meteor has struck Melbourne’s north, causing a massive blast and a blinding flash of light. The event, which occurred on October 18, 2023, has left residents in awe and raised questions about Earth’s vulnerability to celestial objects.

Video footage captured the intense moment as the meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a fiery streak across the sky before crashing into the ground. The impact resulted in a shockwave and a bright flash of light that illuminated the surrounding area.

While the exact location of the impact is yet to be determined, witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling the ground shake. Authorities have since launched an investigation to locate the impact site and assess the extent of any damage caused.

Meteors are fragments of rock or metal from space that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up due to friction. These cosmic objects are often referred to as shooting stars when seen from Earth. While most meteors burn up completely and pose no threat, larger ones can potentially reach the ground and cause damage upon impact.

Events like the one witnessed in Melbourne serve as a reminder of the frequent encounters the Earth has with space debris. Although meteor strikes are relatively rare and the chances of one causing significant damage or injuries are low, they remind us of the vastness and unpredictability of the cosmos.

Avoti:
- Daily Mail Australia

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Jauns galaktiku atlants sniedz detalizētu skatu uz mūsu kosmiskajiem kaimiņiem

Oktobris 19, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Indijas okeānā atklāti dziļākie zināmie pierādījumi par koraļļu rifu balināšanu

Oktobris 19, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Zemas orbītas satelītu pieaugošais kaitējums zinātniskajai izpētei

Oktobris 19, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Jauns galaktiku atlants sniedz detalizētu skatu uz mūsu kosmiskajiem kaimiņiem

Oktobris 19, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Indijas okeānā atklāti dziļākie zināmie pierādījumi par koraļļu rifu balināšanu

Oktobris 19, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Zemas orbītas satelītu pieaugošais kaitējums zinātniskajai izpētei

Oktobris 19, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Malvinoxhosan bioreģiona pieaugums un kritums Dienvidāfrikā

Oktobris 19, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri