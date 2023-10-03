Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Džeimsa Veba kosmiskais teleskops atklāj Jupitera izmēra brīvi peldošas planētas

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 3, 2023
Džeimsa Veba kosmiskais teleskops atklāj Jupitera izmēra brīvi peldošas planētas

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), has made an intriguing discovery. During a survey of the Orion Nebula, the largest and most powerful telescope in space found around 40 pairs of free-floating, Jupiter-sized objects that do not orbit a star. Scientists have nicknamed these objects “Jupiter Mass Binary Objects” or JuMBOs.

These JuMBOs defy the conventional definition of a planet because they are not in orbit around a parent star. They are too small to be stars, which has left astronomers puzzled. The discovery challenges existing theories of star and planetary formation, as it was previously believed that Jupiter-sized objects could only form through the process that gives rise to stars within the clouds of dust and gas found in a nebula.

The mysterious JuMBOs are approximately one million years old and have surface temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius. However, without a host star, they will rapidly cool and become incredibly cold. Although their surfaces would not support liquid water, making them unlikely to support life, these objects briefly feature temperatures in the range of habitability.

The ESA team proposes two possible explanations for the origin of these massive free-floating objects. The first is that they grew out of regions in the Orion Nebula where the density of material was insufficient to form fully fledged stars. The second possibility is that they are planets that formed around stars but were eventually expelled due to gravitational interactions.

The JWST’s detailed images of the Orion Nebula are said to be “by far” the best views yet. These images showcase a rich diversity of phenomena including protostars, brown dwarfs, and the fascinating JuMBOs. The discovery of these free-floating planets opens up new questions for scientists and highlights the need to further understand star and planet formation processes.

Avoti:
– James Webb Space Telescope: NASA, ESA, and CSA Collaboration
– ESA on X Microblogging Site
– The Orion Nebula Study by the Webb Telescope Team

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

NASA Džeimsa Veba teleskops atklāj iespējamās dzīvības pazīmes uz tālās planētas

Oktobris 4, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Ķīnas Mēness misijas virzās uz priekšu kā Pekinas plāni nākotnes Mēness ekspedīcijām un izpētes stacijai

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Atēna: ar mākslīgo intelektu darbināta uguns modelēšanas sistēma, kas cīnās ar krūmāju ugunsgrēkiem NSW

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

NASA Džeimsa Veba teleskops atklāj iespējamās dzīvības pazīmes uz tālās planētas

Oktobris 4, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Ķīnas Mēness misijas virzās uz priekšu kā Pekinas plāni nākotnes Mēness ekspedīcijām un izpētes stacijai

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Atēna: ar mākslīgo intelektu darbināta uguns modelēšanas sistēma, kas cīnās ar krūmāju ugunsgrēkiem NSW

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis OSIRIS-REx atdod Zemei vēsturisko asteroīda paraugu

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri