Zinātne aiz lāzera izraisītas sadalījuma spektroskopijas (LIBS)

Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) is a powerful technique used for elemental mapping and sample analysis. However, a recent study published in the Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy has shed new light on the challenges faced when examining heterogeneous samples with varying matrices using LIBS techniques.

The researchers in this study delved deep into the intricacies of plasma behavior by employing advanced imaging and interferometric techniques. Through a fusion of three-dimensional plasma imaging, spectroscopy, and Mach–Zehnder interferometry, they investigated the effects of different collection optic angles at the boundary of various matrices.

Their findings revealed an interesting relationship between collection optic angles and the distribution of elements within the plasma plumes. It became evident that altering the collection optics in relation to the boundary line led to non-uniform distribution of elements, highlighting the inhomogeneous nature of plasma during elemental imaging.

Furthermore, the study emphasized the significance of precise alignment of collection optics. Misalignments were found to introduce potential errors, especially for elements like copper (Cu) and tin (Sn), which exhibited fluctuations in signal intensity under different collection angles. This highlights the importance of optical alignment for accurate measurements.

Interestingly, the analysis through Mach–Zehnder interferometry showed no substantial alterations in the average electron density or the size and shape of the plasma, despite observed changes in elemental distribution. This revelation provides crucial insights into the behavior of plasma at matrix boundaries, urging researchers to consider these factors when mapping heterogeneous structures using LIBS.

The implications of this study are significant. It not only unravels the complex behavior of plasma at matrix boundaries but also highlights the critical factors necessary to prevent misinterpretation of elemental maps. The researchers believe that their work will pave the way for refining LIBS techniques, enabling more accurate elemental imaging of heterogeneous structures.

Overall, this study adds new dimensions to our understanding of LIBS and opens up avenues for further exploration in the field of elemental analysis.

