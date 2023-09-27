Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Jauns kvantu materiāls: atsevišķas grafēna nanolentes, kas pirmo reizi sazinātas

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 27, 2023
Jauns kvantu materiāls: atsevišķas grafēna nanolentes, kas pirmo reizi sazinātas

Scientists at Empa and their international collaborators have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum technology by successfully contacting individual atomically precise graphene nanoribbons. Graphene nanoribbons are two-dimensional structures of carbon that exhibit unique physical properties and a variety of electrical, magnetic, and optical effects. However, studying these nanoribbons is challenging, as their quantum properties become more pronounced as they become narrower. In this study, the researchers used carbon nanotube electrodes of a similar size to contact single graphene nanoribbons, which are only about 1 nanometer wide.
Collaborating with other research groups, the team obtained the atomically precise graphene nanoribbons from the nanotech@surfaces laboratory at Empa and the precursor molecules from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. The carbon nanotubes were grown by a group at Peking University, and computational analysis was done in collaboration with the University of Warwick.
To ensure precise contact between the nanoribbons and nanotube electrodes, the researchers had to carefully transfer and align them on the same substrate. The success of the experiment was confirmed through charge transport measurements conducted at low temperatures. The researchers expect that the robust quantum effects of graphene nanoribbons may even be observable at room temperature, which could have significant implications for the design of future quantum materials. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to realizing the promise of quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionize various fields such as computing, communication, and materials science.
Avoti:
– Empa researchers and their international collaborators have successfully attached carbon nanotube electrodes to individual atomically precise nanoribbons. Credit: Empa
– Research article published in Nature Electronics: “Individual long graphene nanoribbons contacted by rolled-up carbon nanotube electrodes” [No URL provided]

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Augļu mušu pētījums atklāj gēnu, kas saistīts ar autismu un sinaptisko atzarošanu

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Ražas mēness: iespaidīgs Mēness fenomens

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Vardarbīgā izdzīvošanas spēle Alpu murkšķiem klimata krīzes apstākļos

Septembris 28, 2023 Mamfo Breša

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Augļu mušu pētījums atklāj gēnu, kas saistīts ar autismu un sinaptisko atzarošanu

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Ražas mēness: iespaidīgs Mēness fenomens

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Vardarbīgā izdzīvošanas spēle Alpu murkšķiem klimata krīzes apstākļos

Septembris 28, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Laika nobīdes video parāda satriecošu zvaigžņu izvirdumu no Eta Carinae

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri