Krokodilu daudzveidīgās un evolūcijas vēstures atklāšana

Crocodiles, with their tough armored skin and predatory habits, often evoke thoughts of ancient beasts that have remained largely unchanged for millions of years. However, recent research has unveiled a far more dynamic and diverse evolutionary past for these fascinating creatures.

While there are currently around 28 known living crocodile species, this represents only a fraction of the diverse group that existed throughout history. Two new studies have shed light on the origins of crocodilians and their widespread distribution around the world, as well as the development of their characteristic slow growth.

According to these studies, the larger modern group of crocodilians likely originated in Europe approximately 145 million years ago. From there, their ancestors diverged into different lineages, with crocodiles developing the ability to tolerate saltwater. This adaptation allowed them to spread across the globe, whereas alligators remained confined to freshwater environments. These findings were published in Royal Society Open Science.

“The ability of crocodiles to cross saltwater bodies has enabled them to become much more geographically widespread compared to alligators,” explains Professor Paul Barrett, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum involved in the research. “Different crocodile subgroups have thrived and originated in various regions.”

In addition to tracing the evolutionary history and distribution of crocodiles, the research also investigated their unique growth patterns. The slow growth rate observed in modern crocodiles was found to be a secondary adaptation that did not exist in their distant relatives. This study, featured in Current Biology, also revealed that crocodiles and birds, which are closely related, have exhibited contrasting physiological strategies for over 220 million years.

The rich and varied evolutionary history of crocodilians includes fascinating creatures that differ significantly from their present-day counterparts. Some ancient crocodiles were plant-eaters, possessing complex teeth similar to mammals and likely feeding on different fruits, tubers, and ferns. Additional species had marine adaptations, such as flippers instead of feet and streamlined bodies. This demonstrates that crocodilians have explored an array of ecological niches throughout their history.

By studying this diversity, researchers gain insight into the varied life histories of crocodiles. While large reptiles are often associated with slow growth, ancient crocodilians were actually fast-growing and active. The transition to slower growth occurred at a later stage in their evolution and is not solely attributed to their semi-aquatic lifestyle.

While many questions remain about the specific triggers for slowed growth and evolutionary changes in crocodiles, this research provides a deeper understanding of their fascinating history and the remarkable adaptations they have developed over time.

(Avots: National Geographic)