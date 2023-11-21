Jauns atklājums izaicina parasto izpratni par masīvām Be Stars

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Leeds has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery that could reshape our understanding of massive Be stars. Contrary to previous assumptions that Be stars primarily exist in binary systems, the research suggests that these enigmatic stars are more likely part of triple star systems. This finding, which is based on data collected from the Gaia satellite, challenges traditional theories of star formation and has far-reaching implications for our understanding of various astronomical phenomena, such as black holes, neutron stars, and gravitational waves.

Known for their characteristic gas discs, Be stars have remained a mystery for over a century. The prevailing consensus among astronomers has been that these gas discs were the result of the rapid rotation of Be stars interacting with another star in a binary system. However, the new research from the University of Leeds proposes a different explanation.

Lead researcher Mr. Dodd and Professor Oudmaijer utilized data from the Gaia satellite to investigate the movement of stars across the night sky over extended periods. By analyzing the trajectories of B stars (Mass Transfer) and Be stars, they were able to discern a significant difference in the rate of companions between the two groups. Surprisingly, it appeared that Be stars had a lower rate of companions, contrary to expectations. However, further examination revealed that this discrepancy was due to a third star influencing the system.

The researchers hypothesize that in many cases, a third star in the triple system causes the companion star to be drawn closer to the Be star. This proximity enables mass transfer between the two stars, resulting in the formation of the characteristic gas disk observed around Be stars. Interestingly, this could also explain why these companions are no longer detectable, as they become too faint after losing a significant amount of mass.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond the study of Be stars. Understanding the complexities of triple star systems and their role in stellar evolution could provide valuable insights into the nature of black holes, neutron stars, and the sources of gravitational waves. This revelation comes at an exciting time when gravitational wave research is rapidly advancing, and the study of binarity in star systems is becoming increasingly crucial.

While further research is needed to confirm and explore the intricacies of triple star systems, this study marks a significant milestone in our understanding of massive Be stars and their place in the universe. By challenging conventional assumptions, the researchers at the University of Leeds have opened new doors for uncovering the mysteries of celestial objects and their evolution.