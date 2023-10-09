Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Jauni pētījumi liecina, ka cilvēki Amerikā apmetušies pirms 23,000 XNUMX gadu

ByMamfo Breša

Oktobris 9, 2023
Jauni pētījumi liecina, ka cilvēki Amerikā apmetušies pirms 23,000 XNUMX gadu

A recent study challenges previous beliefs about the timeline of human settlement in the Americas. Traditionally, archaeologists believed that humans reached the North American interior around 14,000 years ago. However, new research supported by advanced dating techniques suggests that humans actually settled in the Americas around 23,000 years ago.

This new study refutes the idea that humans reached the Americas as the last Ice Age was ending. Previous theories proposed that an ice-free corridor formed between two large ice sheets, allowing humans to migrate from Alaska into the heart of North America. However, this orthodoxy has been called into question as evidence for human presence in the Americas has been pushed back to 16,000 years ago.

In September 2021, fossil footprints were discovered in New Mexico, dating back approximately 23,000 years ago. These footprints were made by a group of people passing by an ancient lake near what is now White Sands. The discovery of these footprints adds 7,000 years to the record of human presence on the continent, rewriting American prehistory.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers used radiocarbon dating on fossilized pollen found in sediment layers above and below the footprints. Radiocarbon dating relies on the decay of carbon-14 isotopes in organic matter. Critics of the study raised concerns about the “hard water” effect, which can affect radiocarbon dates. However, the researchers addressed these concerns by using flow cytometry, a medical technique used to count and isolate fossil pollen for dating. The flow cytometry method provided conclusive evidence that the footprints were indeed from around 23,000 years ago.

Additionally, the researchers used optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating as an independent check. This technique measures the accumulation of energy within buried grains of quartz and allows the researchers to determine the last time the grains were exposed to sunlight. The OSL dates supported the findings from the other dating methods.

Overall, this research sheds new light on the timeline of human settlement in the Americas, suggesting that humans settled in the region much earlier than previously believed. The study also demonstrates the importance of advanced dating techniques and interdisciplinary collaboration in unraveling the mysteries of human history.

Avoti:
– National Park Service (footprints image)

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailu nozīmi tiešsaistes privātumā

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Vides sensoru trauslums augsta riska zonās

Oktobris 11, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģa Psyche palaišana var aizkavēties slikto laikapstākļu dēļ

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailu nozīmi tiešsaistes privātumā

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Vides sensoru trauslums augsta riska zonās

Oktobris 11, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģa Psyche palaišana var aizkavēties slikto laikapstākļu dēļ

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA atklāj Zemei tuvo asteroīdu 2023 TF4

Oktobris 11, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri