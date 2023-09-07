Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Tūristi ir atpūtušies pazudušā kontinentā, kas slēpjas redzamā vietā

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 7, 2023
Tūristi ir atpūtušies pazudušā kontinentā, kas slēpjas redzamā vietā

Tourists from around the world may have been vacationing on a lost continent without even realizing it. Known as Greater Adria, this continent broke off from North Africa nearly 250 million years ago and gradually sank under Southern Europe, including regions such as the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece.

According to Douwe van Hinsbergen, a Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University, a narrow strip from Turin to the heel of Italy is the only remaining visible part of Greater Adria. He playfully remarks that tourists unknowingly spend their holidays on this lost continent rather than Atlantis.

The discovery of a lost continent is not unprecedented. Zealandia, also called Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, is another example. It was reportedly lost for 375 years until geologists confirmed its existence in 2017. Zealandia, with an area of 1.89 million square miles, was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia over 500 million years ago.

Abel Tasman, a Dutch businessman and sailor, supposedly discovered Zealandia in 1642 while searching for the “Great Southern Continent.” It detached from Gondwana and eventually became submerged, with only a small portion visible above water. Zealandia serves as a reminder to geologists that even something seemingly obvious can remain hidden for a long time.

Avoti:
– Douwe van Hinsbergen, Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University
– TN News (source of information on Zealandia)
– GNS Science, the Zealand Crown Research Institute (reference to Zealandia)

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Jauns raksta nosaukums: Mindfulness meditācijas praktizēšanas priekšrocības

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

NASA Marsa skābekļa eksperiments rada skābekli uz Sarkanās planētas

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri