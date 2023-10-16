Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Pētījums atklāj Piena ceļa lodveida kopu izcelsmi

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 16, 2023
Pētījums atklāj Piena ceļa lodveida kopu izcelsmi

A recent study conducted by astronomers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences in Iran sheds light on the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters are dense collections of stars that orbit around galaxies, and it has long been suspected that some of these clusters have been stolen from other galaxies or cannibalized by the Milky Way.

The research team used computer simulations to model the interactions between dwarf galaxies, which are small satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, and the globular clusters within them. They found that the percentage of clusters that could be separated from their host galaxies varied depending on the orbits of the clusters and the mass of the galaxy.

Based on their simulations, the astronomers concluded that at least two globular clusters originated from the Fornax galaxy, four from the Large Magellanic Cloud, two from the Small Magellanic Cloud, and 14 from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. Additionally, they identified several globular clusters that had a high likelihood of association with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

However, the researchers noted that their models were simplified and did not fully account for the complex 3-dimensional structures of the dwarf galaxies. They called for further research to investigate these newly identified cluster associations and to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

Avoti:
– Shirazi, A.R., Rahimi, A., Zonoozi, A.H. et al. (2020), “The escape of globular clusters”, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
– Image credit: UCLA/D.R. Law

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

SpaceX palaišana šodien atbilst kosmosa piekrastes gada rekordam

Oktobris 17, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Gāzes giganti ir biežāk sastopami, nekā tika uzskatīts iepriekš, liecina pētījums

Oktobris 17, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Spēcīgākā jebkad reģistrētā marstrīce, ko izraisījuši tektoniskie spēki, nevis asteroīdu trieciens

Oktobris 17, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

SpaceX palaišana šodien atbilst kosmosa piekrastes gada rekordam

Oktobris 17, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Gāzes giganti ir biežāk sastopami, nekā tika uzskatīts iepriekš, liecina pētījums

Oktobris 17, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Spēcīgākā jebkad reģistrētā marstrīce, ko izraisījuši tektoniskie spēki, nevis asteroīdu trieciens

Oktobris 17, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj sīkus kvarca kristālus eksoplanetas WASP-17b atmosfērā

Oktobris 17, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri