Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Pētījumā konstatēts, ka fruktoze ir "izdzīvošanas slēdzis", kas saistīts ar aptaukošanos

ByMamfo Breša

Oktobris 6, 2023
Pētījumā konstatēts, ka fruktoze ir "izdzīvošanas slēdzis", kas saistīts ar aptaukošanos

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have identified fructose as a central factor in the development of obesity. In a recent study published in Philosophical Transactions, they delve into the exact role fructose plays in weight gain and its connection to diseases such as diabetes and fatty liver disease.

Fructose, which is primarily consumed as table sugar and high fructose corn syrup in Western society, has been known to contribute to obesity. However, this study provides a comprehensive argument for how fructose drives obesity and metabolic issues. The researchers propose that fructose functions as a “survival switch,” storing fuel in case resources become scarce.

The study reveals that fructose stimulates food intake and lowers resting energy metabolism, similar to how an animal prepares to hibernate. Additionally, it damages mitochondria and can lead to conditions like elevated blood pressure, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. The administration of fructose has been shown to cause weight gain and metabolic disturbances.

By examining fructose’s effects on weight gain and metabolic issues, the researchers have put forward a new hypothesis that highlights the specific role fructose plays in the onset of obesity. This hypothesis draws from the experiences of our ancestors and hibernating animals to understand how fructose affects our bodies.

This study provides valuable insights into the harmful effects of fructose on our health and emphasizes the need to limit its consumption. By understanding the mechanisms by which fructose contributes to obesity and metabolic diseases, researchers can develop targeted interventions to prevent and treat these conditions in the future.

Avots:
“The fructose survival hypothesis for obesity” by Richard J. Johnson, Miguel A. Lanaspa, L. Gabriela Sanchez-Lozada, Dean Tolan, Takahiko Nakagawa, Takuji Ishimoto, Ana Andres-Hernando, Bernardo Rodriguez-Iturbe and Peter Stenvinkel, 24 July 2023, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences. DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0230

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Īlons Masks plāno nolaisties uz Marsa trīs līdz četru gadu laikā, pauž optimismu par zvaigžņu kuģa palaišanas panākumiem

Oktobris 9, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Atceroties Džonu Finertiju: Ieskats An Garda Siochana mainīgajā pasaulē

Oktobris 9, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Fosilizētās cilvēku pēdas Ņūmeksikā varētu būt vecākais pierādījums par cilvēkiem Amerikā

Oktobris 9, 2023 Mamfo Breša

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Īlons Masks plāno nolaisties uz Marsa trīs līdz četru gadu laikā, pauž optimismu par zvaigžņu kuģa palaišanas panākumiem

Oktobris 9, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Atceroties Džonu Finertiju: Ieskats An Garda Siochana mainīgajā pasaulē

Oktobris 9, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Fosilizētās cilvēku pēdas Ņūmeksikā varētu būt vecākais pierādījums par cilvēkiem Amerikā

Oktobris 9, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Seno koku gredzeni atklāj milzīgu saules vētru pirms 14,300 XNUMX gadiem

Oktobris 9, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri