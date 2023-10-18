Pilsētas dzīve

Ūdens mugurkaulnieku barošanas posmi un intraorālās pārtikas pārstrādes nozīme

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 18, 2023
In a recent study, researchers aimed to understand the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the transition from water to land. Led by Dr. Daniel Schwarz and Prof. Dr. Rainer Schoch of the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart, Germany, the international team focused on the feeding behavior of extant salamanders and used their findings to draw conclusions about early tetrapods.

The researchers observed and studied the feeding behavior of forty species of salamanders from various developmental stages, including larvae, juveniles, and adults. They used high-speed X-ray video imaging and generated three-dimensional animations to analyze the rapid movements of bone structures and prey in the salamanders’ mouths.

The results suggested two possible scenarios for terrestrial feeding in early tetrapods. One scenario involved grasping prey with the jaws and dragging it back into the water, where it could be transported and processed by water currents and the jaws. The other scenario involved processing prey directly on land through a combination of shaking and biting, followed by swallowing with the help of inertial transport.

Interestingly, the study found that early tetrapods may have exhibited complex chewing behaviors, similar to mammals, despite possessing relatively simple teeth. This suggests that terrestrial feeding was possible even before the evolution of flexible tongues.

The research sheds light on the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the water-to-land transition and provides a foundation for further studies on the evolution of feeding behaviors in early vertebrates.

– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023) DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0541

By Vikija Stavropulu

