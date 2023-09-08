Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Starlink satelīts sadalās Karību jūras reģionā: vērojiet iespaidīgu atgriešanos

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 8, 2023
Starlink satelīts sadalās Karību jūras reģionā: vērojiet iespaidīgu atgriešanos

Witnesses in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were treated to a remarkable sight on September 6, 2023. They observed a satellite reentry that spanned the entire sky, from horizon to horizon, blazing a path from southwest to northeast. The object responsible for this display was identified as Starlink-30167, a satellite from SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. Launched on July 28, 2023, the Starlink-30167 was part of a group of 22 internet satellites. However, it failed to reach its intended orbit and gradually lost altitude, ultimately reentering Earth’s atmosphere.

The disintegration of the Starlink satellite was captured from different angles in a video, providing a dramatic visual of the event. As the satellite disintegrated, small fragments separated from the main object, with some leading the event while others fell behind. This fragmentation is a clear indication that the observed object is space debris rather than a natural meteor. Space debris often appears as a slow-moving “meteor” that can last for one or two minutes, in stark contrast to the brief duration of a natural meteor.

This is not the first time that Starlink satellites have been witnessed disintegrating in the sky. In a previous occurrence on February 7, 2022, a group of newly launched satellites reentered the atmosphere due to a geomagnetic storm from the sun. These storms can cause the atmosphere to heat up and affect atmospheric density, leading to increased drag and the reentry of low-altitude satellites.

As technology and space exploration continue to advance, it is important to be able to distinguish between natural meteors and space debris. The characteristics of space debris, such as its slow movement and noticeable fragmentation, can help identify it as an artificial object. Observing events like the disintegration of the Starlink satellite not only provides a fascinating spectacle but also offers valuable insights into the behavior of space debris.

Avoti:
– Aerospace
– Eddie Irizarry, NASA Solar System Ambassador for the Astronomical Society of the Caribbean.

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Jauns raksta nosaukums: Mindfulness meditācijas praktizēšanas priekšrocības

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

NASA Marsa skābekļa eksperiments rada skābekli uz Sarkanās planētas

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri