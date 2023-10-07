Pilsētas dzīve

SpaceX komplekts diviem Starlink satelīta palaišanas gadījumiem Floridā un Kalifornijā

Mamfo Breša

Oktobris 7, 2023
SpaceX is preparing for two consecutive launches of Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket. The first launch is scheduled for Sunday, October 8, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The 21 Starlink satellites will be deployed to low-Earth orbit at 12:23 a.m. PT.

The upcoming launch will mark the 14th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported various missions including Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and eight Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will attempt a landing on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

The second batch of Starlink satellites will then be launched on Monday, October 9, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The scheduled liftoff time is 9:06 p.m. ET.

Similar to the first launch, the Falcon 9 first stage booster for the second launch has flown on 14 previous missions, including CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and five Starlink missions. The first stage will attempt a landing on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of both launches on its official website. The webcast will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff.

In summary, SpaceX is gearing up for two back-to-back launches of Starlink satellites, with the first launch taking place in California and the second in Florida. These launches will contribute to the ongoing deployment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation, providing global internet coverage.

Definīcijas:
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX, providing global internet coverage.
– Falcon 9: A two-stage-to-orbit launch vehicle developed and manufactured by SpaceX.
– Low-Earth orbit: The region of space within approximately 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of the Earth’s surface where most satellites operate.

Avoti:
– https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1445855459119821831
– https://www.spacex.com/

