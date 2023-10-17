Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

SpaceX Starship sakrauts palaišanas mēģinājumam, gaida FAA licenci

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 17, 2023
SpaceX Starship sakrauts palaišanas mēģinājumam, gaida FAA licenci

In an exciting development, SpaceX has successfully stacked its latest Starship prototype, the upper stage Ship 25, on top of Booster 9 at the Starbase facility in South Texas. This marks an important step in the preparations for the upcoming second test flight of the Starship.

The Starship, which made its first flight in April of this year, is a fully reusable spacecraft designed for missions to transport cargo and humans to destinations like the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This ambitious project by SpaceX aims to revolutionize space exploration and make interplanetary travel a reality.

The stacking of Ship 25 onto Booster 9 is a critical step before the test flight can take place. The successful integration of these two components brings SpaceX one step closer to launching the Starship for its next flight test.

However, before the test flight can occur, SpaceX must first secure a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Working closely with the FAA, SpaceX is ensuring that all necessary safety measures and regulations are met to receive the license.

This collaboration between SpaceX and the FAA highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and compliance of spaceflight activities. By closely working together, both entities are striving to push the boundaries of space exploration while prioritizing the well-being of the crew, spacecraft, and the general public.

As the preparations for the second test flight of the Starship continue, the successful stacking of Ship 25 onto Booster 9 is a significant milestone. It brings SpaceX one step closer to the next phase of testing and ultimately, the dream of making interplanetary travel a reality.

Avoti:
– SpaceX Starship stacked for launch rehearsal, awaits FAA license.

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Zinātnieki analizē neandertāliešu DNS izplatību mūsdienu cilvēkos

Oktobris 19, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Cilvēki ar HIV, kuriem ir lielāks COVID-19 atkārtotas inficēšanās risks, liecina pētījuma rezultāti

Oktobris 19, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Kur šajā nedēļas nogalē redzēt Orionīdu meteoru lietus Ontario

Oktobris 19, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Zinātnieki analizē neandertāliešu DNS izplatību mūsdienu cilvēkos

Oktobris 19, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Cilvēki ar HIV, kuriem ir lielāks COVID-19 atkārtotas inficēšanās risks, liecina pētījuma rezultāti

Oktobris 19, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Kur šajā nedēļas nogalē redzēt Orionīdu meteoru lietus Ontario

Oktobris 19, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Asteroīdi: potenciāls drauds Zemei

Oktobris 19, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri