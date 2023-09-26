SpaceX raķešu dzinējs nolaižas Smitsona štatā: ASV komerciālā kosmosa lidojuma simbols

SpaceX has donated a Merlin rocket engine and a grid fin to the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., marking its representation in the national collection. The artifacts will be featured in an upcoming exhibition on the future of spaceflight. The Merlin engine was used in the launch of SpaceIL’s “Beresheet” moon lander in 2019, as well as on two other Falcon 9 rockets. The donated engine and grid fin will join other artifacts from various spaceflight companies in the museum’s collection.

The Merlin engine, designed for recovery and reuse, utilizes rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen as propellants in a gas-generator power cycle. It flew on two Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, contributing to the deployment of commercial communications satellites and an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite. The latter launch made history as the first Falcon 9 stage to successfully land on land along the U.S. West Coast, rather than on one of SpaceX’s droneships.

The grid fin, a part of the Falcon 9 interstage, played a crucial role in reorienting the rocket during reentry. It flew on a mission to deliver a South Korean satellite in 2017 and became part of SpaceX’s record-breaking 19th recovered first stage and 15th consecutive landing.

The donated artifacts will be displayed when the National Air and Space Museum reopens its east wing as part of its ongoing renovation project. The museum’s renovation includes the transformation of existing galleries and the addition of new exhibitions, such as “Destination Moon,” which showcases the journey of astronauts to the moon.

This donation to the Smithsonian is one of several contributions made by SpaceX to various institutions. The company has also placed Falcon stages at Space Center Houston and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and has on display first-generation Dragon capsules at Kennedy and the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

Overall, the inclusion of the SpaceX artifacts in the national collection is a testament to the company’s significant impact on U.S. commercial spaceflight and its role in shaping the future of space exploration.

