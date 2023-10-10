Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Kā kosmosa laikapstākļi ietekmē putnu migrāciju

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 10, 2023
Kā kosmosa laikapstākļi ietekmē putnu migrāciju

Birds rely on Earth’s magnetic field for long-distance navigation during migrations. However, the periodic disruptions of the planet’s magnetic field caused by solar flares and other energetic outbursts can potentially affect the reliability of these bird navigation systems.

To better understand this phenomenon, researchers from the University of Michigan conducted a study using extensive datasets from networks of U.S. Doppler weather radar stations and ground-based magnetometers. These devices measure the intensity of local magnetic fields and were used to test the possible link between geomagnetic disturbances and disruptions to nocturnal bird migration.

The researchers discovered a significant reduction in the number of migrating birds, ranging from 9% to 17%, during severe space weather events in both spring and fall. Additionally, birds that chose to migrate during these events seemed to experience more difficulty navigating, especially under overcast conditions in the autumn.

These findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provide correlational evidence for previously unknown relationships between nocturnal bird migration dynamics and geomagnetic disturbances. The researchers highlight that animal decisions, including bird migration, are dependent on environmental conditions that humans may not perceive, such as geomagnetic disturbances. Furthermore, these behaviors can influence population-level patterns of animal movement.

The study used data from NEXRAD radar stations and SuperMAG inventory magnetometer stations to analyze the distribution of geomagnetic disturbances. By utilizing three closest and active magnetometer stations surrounding each radar station, the researchers were able to interpolate the maximum change in the magnetic field from quiet conditions every hour.

These findings shed light on the impact of space weather disruptions on bird migration and highlight the importance of understanding how environmental conditions affect animal behaviors. By considering factors such as geomagnetic disturbances, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of population-level patterns of animal movement.

Avoti:
– Gulson-Castillo et al. in PNAS, October 2023. (No URL provided)

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailu nozīmi tiešsaistes privātumā

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Vides sensoru trauslums augsta riska zonās

Oktobris 11, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģa Psyche palaišana var aizkavēties slikto laikapstākļu dēļ

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izpratne par sīkfailu nozīmi tiešsaistes privātumā

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Vides sensoru trauslums augsta riska zonās

Oktobris 11, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģa Psyche palaišana var aizkavēties slikto laikapstākļu dēļ

Oktobris 11, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA atklāj Zemei tuvo asteroīdu 2023 TF4

Oktobris 11, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri