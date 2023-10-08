Pilsētas dzīve

NASA Habla teleskops fiksē izplešas eksplodētas zvaigznes paliekas

ByMamfo Breša

Oktobris 8, 2023
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the remnants of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago. The nebula, known as the Cygnus Loop, forms a bubble-like shape with a diameter of about 120 light-years and is located approximately 2,600 light-years away. By zooming into a small section of the nebula’s leading edge, astronomers were able to observe the shock wave caused by the supernova blast plowing into surrounding interstellar material.

Using images taken from 2001 to 2020, researchers were able to measure the expansion of the shock wave and determine its speed. They found that the shock wave has been moving at a constant speed, without deceleration, for the past two decades. Clocking in at over half a million miles per hour, the shock wave is fast enough to travel from Earth to the Moon in less than half an hour.

This “movie” assembled from Hubble images provides a close-up look at how the remnants of the exploded star continue to collide with interstellar space. The images reveal ripples in the glowing hydrogen and ionized oxygen filaments, caused by differences in the density of the interstellar medium. These filaments maintain their shape over time while appearing like twisted ribbons of light.

The Cygnus Loop, discovered in 1784 by William Herschel, showcases extraordinary structures and patterns when observed with the Hubble Space Telescope. The telescope’s detailed images provide valuable insights into the density differences and turbulence encountered by the supernova shock wave as it travels through space.

This research highlights the power of the Hubble Space Telescope in allowing scientists to study and understand the dynamics of cosmic phenomena with remarkable clarity and precision.

Avoti: NASA, ESA

