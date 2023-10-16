Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Sentinel-5P atklātā slāpekļa dioksīda koncentrācija

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 16, 2023
Sentinel-5P atklātā slāpekļa dioksīda koncentrācija

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, a joint effort between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission, has been diligently monitoring atmospheric gases since 2017. Its primary focus has been on nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a highly detrimental pollutant. In a recent image captured by the satellite, alarmingly high concentrations of NO2 were observed above the United Kingdom, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Equipped with the Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument (Tropomi), Sentinel-5P surpasses its predecessors in its ability to provide valuable data on atmospheric conditions. This includes high-resolution maps of various gases, such as nitrogen dioxide, methane, and sulphur dioxide. This data is crucial for understanding and managing air quality and climate change.

The Netherlands, in particular, has faced significant challenges in managing nitrogen emissions. Since 2019, the country has been struggling to reduce these emissions, which has resulted in delays in construction projects and increased uncertainty in various industries. Rulings on the Programma Aanpak Stikstof (PAS), which granted advance permission for activities based on expected positive effects on protected nature areas, were deemed insufficiently substantiated by the Raad van State, the highest court in the country. Consequently, activities like grazing and fertilizing now require separate nitrogen emissions calculations.

The increase in nitrogen emissions calculations has led to substantial delays in construction projects and a shortage of experts. Each construction project must now undergo a separate calculation, which can cause delays of up to nine months. Moreover, if excessive nitrogen emissions are discovered near protected areas, construction permits could be at risk. The revocation of certain loopholes and the slow response from the government have been criticized by organizations like NEPROM, the lobby group for project developers.

Nitrogen dioxide is not only an air pollutant but also a contributor to acid rain, which can harm soil, water quality, and biodiversity. High concentrations of NO2 in the air can lead to inflammation of the airways and pose a significant risk to human health. Additionally, it contributes to the formation of harmful air pollutants like secondary particulate aerosols and tropospheric ozone.

The data captured by the Sentinel-5P serves as a clear reminder of the urgency and magnitude of the challenge European countries face in managing air quality and addressing climate change. The high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide observed above the UK, Belgium, and the Netherlands highlight the importance of effective and enforceable emissions regulations. As the Sentinel-5P continues its mission, it will provide crucial data to inform key decisions and actions in the fight against climate change and for better air quality management.

Sources: ESA, European Commission

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Spēcīgākā jebkad reģistrētā marstrīce, ko izraisījuši tektoniskie spēki, nevis asteroīdu trieciens

Oktobris 17, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj sīkus kvarca kristālus eksoplanetas WASP-17b atmosfērā

Oktobris 17, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Jauni pētījumi liecina, ka 20. gadsimtā lielākā daļa Klusā okeāna austrumu ziemeļu finvaļu ir iznīcināti

Oktobris 17, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Spēcīgākā jebkad reģistrētā marstrīce, ko izraisījuši tektoniskie spēki, nevis asteroīdu trieciens

Oktobris 17, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj sīkus kvarca kristālus eksoplanetas WASP-17b atmosfērā

Oktobris 17, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Jauni pētījumi liecina, ka 20. gadsimtā lielākā daļa Klusā okeāna austrumu ziemeļu finvaļu ir iznīcināti

Oktobris 17, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Trešā astronautu grupa: kosmosa izpētes pionieri

Oktobris 17, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri