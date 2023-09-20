Pētījumā konstatēts, ka cilvēki zaudē vairākus zarus dzīvības kokā

A new study warns of the threat of a sixth mass extinction caused by human activities, stating that humans are driving the loss of entire branches of the “Tree of Life.” The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is unique because it examines the extinction of entire genera rather than just individual species.

The researchers focused on vertebrate species (excluding fish) and found that out of the 5,400 genera studied, 73 had become extinct in the last 500 years, with most of them disappearing in the past two centuries. This extinction rate is much higher than what would be expected based on estimates from the fossil record.

Human activities such as habitat destruction, overfishing, and hunting are identified as the primary cause of this extinction crisis. The loss of one genus can have far-reaching consequences for an entire ecosystem. The study’s co-author, Gerardo Ceballos, highlights the urgency of the situation, stating, “Our worry is that … we’re losing things so fast, that for us, it signals the collapse of civilization.”

While all experts agree that the current rate of extinction is alarming, whether this constitutes a sixth mass extinction is a matter of debate. Scientists define a mass extinction as the loss of 75% of species over a short period of time. According to Robert Cowie, a biologist at the University of Hawaii, using this definition, a sixth mass extinction has not yet occurred.

However, the study’s findings of entire branches of the Tree of Life being lost underscore the severity of the situation. This study demonstrates the urgent need for action to preserve biodiversity and protect the future of mankind.

