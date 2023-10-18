NASA’s InSight lander has made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars, detecting the largest earthquake to ever be recorded on the Red Planet. This marsquake had a magnitude of 4.7, which may not seem significant on Earth, but it is a substantial shake for Mars.

Unlike Earth, Mars does not have plate tectonics, the geological process that usually causes earthquakes. Initially, scientists believed that the quake may have been caused by a meteorite impact, but their search for an impact crater yielded no results. This led them to a new conclusion – the quake was actually triggered by tectonic activity within Mars itself, similar to rumbling deep within the planet.

This discovery sheds new light on Mars’ seismic activities and provides insights into the planet’s interior. “This represents a significant step forward in our understanding of Martian seismic activity and takes us one step closer to better unraveling the planet’s tectonic processes,” said planetary scientist Ben Fernando of the University of Oxford.

During its four-year mission, InSight’s seismometer recorded 1,319 marsquakes. Mars’ single, unbroken crust still has active faults that can trigger quakes, even though the planet is slowly shrinking and cooling with no active plate tectonic processes.

The researchers determined that the 4.7 magnitude quake originated in the Al-Qahira Vallis region in Mars’ southern hemisphere, about 1,200 miles southeast of InSight’s location. It was likely a few dozen miles below the surface. The energy released during this quake was more powerful than all the other marsquakes recorded by InSight combined.

The absence of an impact crater puzzled scientists, as it resembled two meteorite impacts that InSight had previously detected. The findings of this quake play a crucial role in understanding Mars’ geological history and its distribution of seismic activity.

With future human missions to Mars being planned, a greater understanding of Martian seismic activity is crucial. It will help in ensuring the safety and success of these missions.