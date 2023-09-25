Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Zinātniskais pētījums liecina, ka cilvēku izmiršana ir neizbēgama, pat ja fosilā kurināmā izmantošana ir beigusies

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 25, 2023
Zinātniskais pētījums liecina, ka cilvēku izmiršana ir neizbēgama, pat ja fosilā kurināmā izmantošana ir beigusies

A recent scientific study has proposed that the extinction of the human species is unavoidable, even if we were to immediately cease all fossil fuel usage. The study predicts the formation of a new supercontinent, known as Pangea Ultima, in the next 250 million years.

The researchers argue that the movement of tectonic plates and continental drift will ultimately bring all land masses together, resulting in the formation of a single landmass similar to the ancient supercontinent of Pangea. This event would have significant implications for the ecosystems and climate of the Earth, leading to the eventual demise of human life.

Despite efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy sources, this study suggests that such actions would not be sufficient to prevent the impending extinction. The researchers emphasize the importance of understanding the long-term geological processes and their impact on human existence.

While the formation of Pangea Ultima is a natural phenomenon that would occur over millions of years, the study serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of Earth’s systems and the limitations of human intervention. The long-term survival of our species depends on understanding and adapting to geological changes that are beyond our immediate control.

It is crucial for scientific research to continue exploring the complex dynamics of the Earth’s geological processes. This knowledge can help inform decision-making and ensure the sustainable coexistence of both human and non-human life in the face of inevitable changes.

Avoti:
– Jonathan Chadwick. “Study suggests we would go extinct even if we stopped burning fossil fuels now.” Mail Online.

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Jauns kvantu materiāls: atsevišķas grafēna nanolentes, kas pirmo reizi sazinātas

Septembris 27, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Pretrunas par integrētās informācijas teoriju apziņas zinātnē

Septembris 27, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Aizraujošs atklājums: uz Jupitera mēness Eiropa atrasts oglekļa dioksīds

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Jauns kvantu materiāls: atsevišķas grafēna nanolentes, kas pirmo reizi sazinātas

Septembris 27, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Pretrunas par integrētās informācijas teoriju apziņas zinātnē

Septembris 27, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujošs atklājums: uz Jupitera mēness Eiropa atrasts oglekļa dioksīds

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sombrero galaktika: majestātisks un unikāls skaistums Visumā

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri