Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

M87 galaktika: ieskats mīklainajā melnajā caurumā

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 29, 2023
M87 galaktika: ieskats mīklainajā melnajā caurumā

The M87 galaxy, located 55 million light-years away from Earth, has recently captivated the attention of scientists and astronomy enthusiasts alike. At the heart of this distant galaxy lies a supermassive black hole, which made history when it was captured in the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019.

The M87 galaxy, also known as Messier 87 or NGC 4486, is a massive elliptical galaxy found in the Virgo galaxy cluster. It spans approximately 120,000 light-years and contains billions of stars. However, the most intriguing feature of this galactic giant is its supermassive black hole, which has a mass equivalent to 6.5 billion times that of our Sun.

Black holes are celestial objects with such immense gravitational pull that nothing, not even light, can escape their grasp. They are formed from the remains of massive stars that have undergone gravitational collapse. The black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy holds the record for the largest shadow ever observed, with a diameter of about 38 billion kilometers.

In 2019, an international team of scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope project captured the first image of the M87 black hole. The image provided a glimpse into the enigmatic nature of black holes and confirmed many theoretical predictions about their existence. It showed a bright luminous ring surrounding a dark central region, known as the event horizon, where gravity becomes infinitely strong.

This groundbreaking image not only shed light on the physical properties of black holes but also served as a testament to humanity’s ability to explore and understand the mysteries of the universe. It represented a major milestone in the field of astrophysics and opened new avenues for further research and exploration of black holes and other cosmic phenomena.

Avoti:
– Sam Tonkin, “M87 galaxy is 55 million light-years from Earth and has supermassive black hole,” 29 September 2023

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Pētījums atklāj metāna riteņbraukšanas ietekmi Arktikas ezeros uz klimata pārmaiņām

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

NASA un SpaceX nosaka oktobra psihes misijas palaišanas datumu

Septembris 30, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Sīkfailu preferenču pārvaldības nozīme personalizētai tiešsaistes pieredzei

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Pētījums atklāj metāna riteņbraukšanas ietekmi Arktikas ezeros uz klimata pārmaiņām

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA un SpaceX nosaka oktobra psihes misijas palaišanas datumu

Septembris 30, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sīkfailu preferenču pārvaldības nozīme personalizētai tiešsaistes pieredzei

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA paplašina New Horizons kosmosa kuģu darbību daudznozaru zinātnē

Septembris 30, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri