Pētījums paredz krasus klimata apstākļus, kas var izraisīt masveida izzušanu

A recent study conducted by the University of Bristol reveals the dire climatic conditions that might result in a mass extinction of humans and all mammals millions of years from now. The research suggests that the formation of a supercontinent, uniting the Earth’s current continents, will create an inhospitable environment characterized by extreme temperatures that would endanger most mammal species, including humans.

For the first time, researchers utilized supercomputer climate models to simulate future climatic conditions and discovered that the merging of the continents into a single supercontinent would lead to severe climate extremes. Average global temperatures would escalate, making survival for most mammals, which are unable to adapt to extreme heat, nearly impossible.

The study also predicts an increase in the sun’s brightness, resulting in higher energy emissions and elevated temperatures on Earth. The formation of the supercontinent would trigger frequent volcanic eruptions and the release of massive amounts of carbon dioxide, further exacerbating global warming. The combination of rising carbon dioxide levels, a hotter sun, and extreme continentality would contribute to temperature increases ranging from 40 to 70 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Mammals, including humans, have historically evolved to withstand various climatic conditions, adapting to cold through features like fur and hibernation. However, their ability to tolerate high temperatures has remained relatively constant, making prolonged excessive heat unsurvivable. If the climatic conditions described in the study become a reality, humans and other mammals would face extinction due to their inability to dissipate heat and cool their bodies.

The urgency to address the current climate crisis resulting from human-induced global warming and greenhouse gas emissions is emphasized by Dr. Eunice Lo, a co-author of the study. Extreme heat, which is already detrimental to human health, underscores the immediate need for global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.

The study’s projections were based on simulations of temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the expected future supercontinent, Pangea Ultima. If humanity continues to consume fossil fuels, carbon dioxide levels are estimated to rise from the current 400 parts per million to over 600 parts per million. The future scenario could witness double the levels of carbon dioxide, 2.5% more radiation from the sun, and a supercontinent situated in a hot, humid tropical region.

The research also demonstrates the importance of considering tectonics and continental layouts in studying exoplanets or planets beyond our solar system. The arrangement of landmasses on distant worlds plays a crucial role in determining habitability for humans.

In conclusion, while the study’s projections may seem bleak, they highlight the urgent need to address the current climate crises and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to preserve the habitability of our planet. The collective endeavor to achieve net-zero emissions is crucial for preventing human extinction and preserving the diverse mammalian species we share this planet with.

Avoti:

– University of Bristol’s study published in Nature Geoscience

– Definition of supercontinent: A large landmass made up of multiple continents that have come together.

– Definition of climate extremes: Unusually severe or abnormal climatic conditions, such as extreme temperatures or heavy rainfall.

– Definition of continentality: The degree to which an area is influenced by its location in the interior of a continent, characterized by extreme temperature variations between seasons.