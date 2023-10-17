Pilsētas dzīve

Noslēpumaini “dziedošie” plazmas viļņi, kas ieskauj dzīvsudrabu

Oktobris 17, 2023
Scientists have made a fascinating discovery about the smallest planet in our solar system, Mercury. Led by astronomer Mitsunori Ozaki of Kanazawa University in Japan, researchers have detected “singing” plasma waves surrounding Mercury, which could expand our understanding of the planet’s magnetic environment.

Mercury is unique in that it lacks a strong magnetic field due to its close proximity to the sun. The discovery of these plasma waves, or “whistling” sounds, is significant because they are typically observed and recorded from the atmospheres of planets like Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn. However, this is the first time such waves have been found around Mercury, a planet with an almost nonexistent atmosphere due to constant bombardment by solar winds and radiation from the sun.

Unlike Earth, which has permanent radiation belts like the ozone layer to trap solar radiation, Mercury lacks this protection. Therefore, this new discovery opens up opportunities to study how the solar wind shapes Mercury’s weak magnetic field.

In recent months, other interesting facts about Mercury have also emerged. Despite its lack of atmosphere, the planet has its own unique aurora. Additionally, Mercury is known for its rapid orbit around the sun, completing one revolution in just 88 Earth days. Surprisingly, it is not the hottest planet in our solar system; that title goes to Venus, thanks to its dense atmosphere. Furthermore, scientists have observed that Mercury is gradually shrinking, a phenomenon that has puzzled researchers for many years.

This discovery of plasma waves around Mercury expands our knowledge of the planet and its magnetic environment. It presents new opportunities for scientists to delve deeper into the mysteries of Mercury and gain a better understanding of the effects of solar wind on this rocky planet.

Avoti:
- Kanazavas universitāte
– Zinātnes brīdinājums

