Trūkstošais dabas likums: evolūcija sarežģītās sistēmās

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 16, 2023
In a groundbreaking paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of scientists and philosophers presents a “missing law of nature” that recognizes evolution as a common feature of complex systems. The new law states that complex natural systems, from planets and stars to atoms and minerals, evolve towards greater patterning, diversity, and complexity. This law expands on the macroscopic laws of nature that have been established for forces, motion, gravity, electromagnetism, and energy.

The authors propose the “Law of Increasing Functional Information,” which states that a system will evolve if many different configurations of the system undergo selection for one or more functions. The selection for function occurs when a novel configuration arises that improves the system’s ability to survive or perform a specific task. This concept of “selection for function” extends beyond biological survival and includes stability, ongoing energy supply, and novelty.

The study highlights how evolution occurs not only in biological systems but also in nonliving systems such as minerals. Early minerals provided stable arrangements of atoms that served as foundations for the evolution of more complex minerals. The evolution of minerals and life are intertwined, as minerals have been utilized by living organisms for shells, teeth, and bones.

The paper also examines the evolution of stars, noting that the diversity of chemical elements increased over time through stellar evolution. Hydrogen and helium were the building blocks of the first stars, and subsequent generations of stars produced heavier elements through fusion processes.

The implications of this new law are far-reaching. It provides insights into the potential complexity of evolving systems and how the rate of evolution can be influenced. The authors argue that this law of evolution applies to a wide range of systems, including stars, atoms, minerals, and many others.

This multidisciplinary research brings together scientists and philosophers to broaden our understanding of evolution and its universal nature. By recognizing the role of evolution in complex systems, we gain deeper insights into the processes that shape our world, from the smallest atoms to the vast expanse of the universe.

