Saturna gredzeni var būt jaunāki, nekā mēs domājām, liecina pētījums

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 30, 2023
A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal has proposed a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. Contrary to the previous belief that the rings are billions of years old, the study suggests that they may have been formed in the relatively recent past, possibly due to the collision of two small icy moons a few hundred million years ago.

The research team, led by Jacob Kegerreis from NASA’s Ames Research Center, conducted simulations using a supercomputing system to recreate the hypothetical collision and its aftermath. The results of the simulations supported the hypothesis that the rings could have been created in this manner.

Saturn, with its numerous satellites, serves as a mini-solar system and offers insights into the formation of planets and moons. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, explains that Saturn’s rings are not only important to understand the history of the planet but also have broader implications for studying the formation of celestial bodies in general.

Previous observations of Saturn’s rings by the Cassini spacecraft revealed that they appeared too clean and shiny to be billions of years old. This led scientists to question their age and consider alternative explanations. If the rings did not form during the chaotic early days of the solar system, they must have originated more recently.

According to the new study, a collision between two icy moons could have produced a flurry of frozen debris that eventually formed the rings. Some of this material may have collided with other satellites, forming new moons. The researchers suggest that moons like Rhea, Saturn’s second-largest moon, could be examples of these “freshly released” moons.

While this study sheds some light on the formation of Saturn’s rings, it does not definitively answer the question of their origin. Nevertheless, it highlights the dynamic nature of the rings and challenges the notion that they are static decorations. The findings also have implications for the possibility of habitable subsurface oceans on some of Saturn’s moons, as their age may affect conditions for the emergence of life.

Further research and observations will be needed to fully understand the mystery of Saturn’s rings and their place in the complex dynamics of the solar system.

Avoti:
– Astrofizikas žurnāls
– The New York Times

