Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Starptautiskās kosmosa stacijas Krievijas segments piedzīvo trešo dzesēšanas šķidruma noplūdi

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 11, 2023
Starptautiskās kosmosa stacijas Krievijas segments piedzīvo trešo dzesēšanas šķidruma noplūdi

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has suffered its third coolant leak in less than a year, raising concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program. On Monday, frozen coolant flakes were observed spraying into space through an official live feed provided by NASA. This leak originated from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), which was delivered to the station in 2012.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, assured that temperatures in the affected unit remained normal and there was no danger to the crew or the station. Nonetheless, US mission control in Houston requested that astronauts investigate the situation further. They were instructed to check the cupola, particularly windows five or six, for any visual confirmation of the coolant flakes.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks within the Russian segment of the ISS in the past year. While the agency has confirmed that there is no immediate threat, these recurring issues raise concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program.

It is important to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations on the ISS, as it serves as a vital platform for scientific research and international cooperation in space exploration. Investigations into the cause of the coolant leaks and potential solutions will be crucial to maintaining the integrity of the station and the well-being of its crew.

Sources: Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Dzīve pēc kosmosa: pielāgošanās gravitācijai un rekordu pārsniegšana

Oktobris 14, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis Psyche uzsāk metāla asteroīda misiju

Oktobris 14, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Saules aptumsuma ietekme uz laikapstākļiem

Oktobris 14, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Dzīve pēc kosmosa: pielāgošanās gravitācijai un rekordu pārsniegšana

Oktobris 14, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis Psyche uzsāk metāla asteroīda misiju

Oktobris 14, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Saules aptumsuma ietekme uz laikapstākļiem

Oktobris 14, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis Psyche sāk ceļojumu uz metāla asteroīdu

Oktobris 14, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri