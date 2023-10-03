Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Sidnejas Universitātes pētnieki tika iecelti par NSW Karaliskās biedrības biedriem

Oktobris 3, 2023
Sidnejas Universitātes pētnieki tika iecelti par NSW Karaliskās biedrības biedriem

Three researchers from the University of Sydney have been honored with the appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW. Professor Ben Colagiuri, Professor Ainsley Newson, and Professor Elaine Sadler have all been recognized for their contributions to their respective fields.

Professor Ben Colagiuri, Head of the School of Psychology, has been acknowledged for his significant research on placebo and nocebo effects. His work in the field of psychology has made a notable impact and led to a better understanding of these phenomena.

Professor Ainsley Newson, a professor of bioethics at Sydney Health Ethics, has been internationally recognized for her work in the field of bioethics, particularly in genomics and reproduction. Her expertise and contributions have made her a distinguished figure in the scientific community.

Professor Elaine Sadler AO, an astrophysicist at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy, has been honored for her outstanding international reputation in the field of galaxy evolution and astrophysics. This recognition adds to her status as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Emma Johnston congratulated all three researchers for their well-deserved accolade. She commends their commitment to excellence in research and acknowledges the pride that the University community feels towards them.

The Royal Society of NSW, founded in 1821, is one of Australia’s oldest scientific and cultural institutions. It serves as a platform for fostering scientific knowledge, promoting intellectual exchange, and recognizing outstanding contributions to various fields.

This appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW not only highlights the accomplishments of Professors Colagiuri, Newson, and Sadler, but also brings recognition to the University of Sydney as a leading institution for scientific research and discovery.

– University of Sydney – https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2021/06/10/fellows-of-the-royal-society-of-nsw.html

