Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Pētījumi liecina, ka Marsā ir ievērojami mazāk minerālu nekā Zemē

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 7, 2023
Pētījumi liecina, ka Marsā ir ievērojami mazāk minerālu nekā Zemē

A new study reveals that Mars has a significantly lower number of minerals compared to Earth. While there are approximately 6,000 known minerals on Earth, Mars has only recorded 161 minerals over more than 50 years of investigation.

The study, conducted by Hazen et al, analyzed the mineral formation and evolution on Mars based on past missions and analyses of Martian meteorites. The researchers identified 20 modes of mineral formation on Mars, whereas Earth has 57.

During the early stages of both planets’ histories, minerals formed in similar ways. The first minerals on both Earth and Mars likely crystallized directly from cooling magma. Hydrothermal activity also played a role in the formation of minerals on both planets. However, Earth went through extensive stages of diversification billions of years ago due to plate tectonics and the development of life, processes that have not been observed on Mars.

The findings suggest that Mars had fewer pathways for mineral formation compared to Earth. While it is possible that there are undiscovered mineral phases on Mars, the total count of Martian minerals is still estimated to be significantly smaller than Earth’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, sheds light on the differences between the mineral compositions of Mars and Earth. Understanding these distinctions can provide valuable insights into the geological history and potential habitability of Mars.

This research was made possible through the analysis of data from past Mars missions and the study of Martian meteorites. Further research is needed to fully explore and understand the mineralogical diversity of the Red Planet.

Avoti:
– Robert M. Hazen et al, On the Diversity and Formation Modes of Martian Minerals, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. DOI: 10.1029/2023JE007865
– American Geophysical Union (AGU)

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Jauns raksta nosaukums: Mindfulness meditācijas praktizēšanas priekšrocības

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

NASA Marsa skābekļa eksperiments rada skābekli uz Sarkanās planētas

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri