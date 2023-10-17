Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Pseidogravitācijas efektu radīšana fotoniskajos kristālos: manipulācijas ar gaismas uzvedību

ByMamfo Breša

Oktobris 17, 2023
Pseidogravitācijas efektu radīšana fotoniskajos kristālos: manipulācijas ar gaismas uzvedību

A group of researchers has made significant strides in the field of light manipulation by exploring the use of lattice distortion in photonic crystals to produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals, with their unique ability to control and manipulate the behavior of light, have been at the forefront of scientific exploration. These crystals are constructed by arranging different materials in a repetitive pattern, allowing for the interaction and slowdown of light.

By intentionally introducing lattice distortion, the researchers were able to break the regular spacing of elements in the photonic crystals. This distortion caused a curved trajectory in the medium, resembling the bending of light under the influence of a gravitational field. In other words, the researchers were able to create pseudogravity within the photonic crystals, altering the path of light as if it were affected by gravity.

The team of scientists used terahertz waves and a silicon-distorted photonic crystal to conduct their experiments. Through these experiments, they convincingly proved the deflection of these waves by the distorted photonic crystal. The results were consistent with the theoretical predictions based on Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The potential applications of this research are vast. In the field of communication, the ability to steer light beams within the terahertz range could prove invaluable for the development of 6G technology. Furthermore, these findings open up new possibilities for the field of graviton physics, suggesting that photonic crystals could harness gravitational effects in unique ways.

This study, conducted by researchers from Tohoku University and Osaka University, contributes to our understanding of light manipulation and paves the way for further exploration in this fascinating field.

Avoti:
– “Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals” – Kanji Nanjyo et.al., Physical Review A
– “Creating Pseudogravity Effects in Photonic Crystals” – Tohoku University News

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Parazītiskie tārpi nozog ģenētisko kodu, lai kontrolētu dievlūdzējus

Oktobris 19, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj mikrosekundes ilgumu, izmantojot teleskopa arhīvu

Oktobris 19, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Zemes atmosfērā atklāti jauni piesārņotāji, kas rada bažas par klimatu

Oktobris 19, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Parazītiskie tārpi nozog ģenētisko kodu, lai kontrolētu dievlūdzējus

Oktobris 19, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Astronomi atklāj mikrosekundes ilgumu, izmantojot teleskopa arhīvu

Oktobris 19, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Zemes atmosfērā atklāti jauni piesārņotāji, kas rada bažas par klimatu

Oktobris 19, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Orionīdu meteoru lietus: žilbinošs debesu skats

Oktobris 19, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri