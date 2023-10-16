Pierolapithecus catalaunicus rekonstrukcija sniedz ieskatu lielo pērtiķu un cilvēku evolūcijā

Scientists from the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont have reconstructed the damaged skull of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, an ancient ape that lived around 12 million years ago. Pierolapithecus catalaunicus belonged to a group of now-extinct apes that inhabited Europe between 15 to 7 million years ago. This species is unique because researchers have access to both its cranium and a partial skeleton of the same individual, providing comprehensive fossil evidence.

The significance of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus lies in its role in understanding the evolutionary trajectory of great apes and humans. By analyzing the facial features of this ancient ape, scientists can establish crucial evolutionary connections and gain insights into our own origins. The reconstruction of its skull and teeth helps accurately place the species on the hominid family tree. It also provides information about the biology and movement of the animal in its environment.

Reconstructing the cranium of Pierolapithecus through CT scans allowed researchers to compare its facial structure to that of other primate species and model the evolution of key features of ape facial structure. The study revealed that Pierolapithecus shares facial features with both fossilized and living great apes, but it also has distinct facial features not found in other Middle Miocene apes. These findings suggest that Pierolapithecus represents one of the earliest members of the great apes and human family.

The research on Pierolapithecus catalaunicus contributes to addressing the challenges posed by the fragmented and incomplete fossil record in understanding the evolutionary relationships of key fossil apes. The study not only illuminates the physical appearance of this ancient ape but also provides crucial insights into the evolutionary history of primates that paved the way for the emergence of humans.

